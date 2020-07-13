37 people detained for defying RMCO

PETALING JAYA: A total of 37 individuals have been detained for defying the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), according to Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) today.

Of these, 32 were fined and the remaining five have been remanded.

“One was arrested at a nightclub, 16 were found to be involved in activities that made social distancing difficult, while 20 violated SOPs under the RMCO,“ he said.

A total 2,762 task force teams involving 12,343 personnel were deployed to conduct checks at 3,974 supermarkets, 5,607 restaurants, 1,315 hawker stalls, 1,079 factories, 3,718 banks and 740 government offices.

“They also monitored 1,120 land transport terminals, 252 water transport terminals and 121 air transport terminals,“ he added.

‘Ops Benteng’, an operation to crack down undocumented migrants is still ongoing.

Ismail Sabri said that as of today, 65 roadblocks had been set up and police have checked 40,255 vehicles.

“From May 1 to July 12, 1,494 undocumented migrants, 249 traffickers and 110 smugglers have been arrested.

“Fifty boats and 191 vehicles used in attempts to breach the country’s borders were also confiscated,“ he added.

On the mandatory home quarantine, he said 17,152 individuals who had entered the country via KLIA from June 10 to July 12 have been screened for Covid-19.

Of these, 17,080 tested negative for the virus but were ordered to undergo mandatory isolation at their homes. Another 72 tested positive and were sent to the hospital for treatment.