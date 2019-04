KUALA PERLIS: A total of 37 Rohingya illegal immigrants were detained upon arrival in the waters of Kuala Perlis here, early today.

Perlis police chief Datuk Noor Mushar Mohamad said the illegal immigrants, all men, had split into three groups upon reaching land, but were arrested by the Kuala Perlis Border Control Agency at several locations following information provided by the public.

23 of them were arrested in Sungai Baru, 10 at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Baru, Simpang Empat and four of them in Kampung Banir Tembus, Simpang Empat.

All of them were taken to Tuanku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar for medical examination at 8.30am today and then handed over to the Immigration Department, he said in a statement here today. — Bernama