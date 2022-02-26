37 women candidates contesting in Johor state election

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state election will see more women candidates contesting compared with the 14th general election (GE14) in 2018.

In the current state election, 37 women candidates were nominated compared with 28 women candidates in GE14.

Based on the list of candidates, Barisan Nasional (BN) is fielding the biggest number of women with 14 candidates.

BN women candidates, Nor Rashidah Ramli for Parit Raja seat and Rashidah Ismail for Pasir Raja are among the women candidates retained by BN to defend the seats they won in 2018.

BN is also putting up Kelly Chye Pei Yee, 26, in Mengkibol, as among the youngest candidates in this state election.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) has also picked eight women candidate to win back the state seats for the coalition after a political polemic which saw the PH government collapsed in February 2020.

Johor DAP Wanita Publicity secretary Marina Ibrahim was among the women candidates standing in the election for PH.

Apart from that, Parti Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (MUDA) which is contesting for the first time, is putting the party’s secretary-general, Amira Aisya Abd Aziz as the candidate for Puteri Wangsa constituency and Nur Afiqah M. Zulkifli as Bukit Kepong candidate.

Perikatan Nasional is also featuring six women candidates while Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) has four and PKR three. — Bernama