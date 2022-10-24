3,700 police officers, personnel mobilised for GE15

SEREMBAN: Some 3,700 police officers and personnel will be on duty to ensure the smooth running of the 15th General Election in Negeri Sembilan, said state police chief DCP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof.

He said the police would work together with the relevant agencies, including the Election Commission (SPR) to ensure public order so that the voting process could run smoothly.

The Negeri Sembilan Police Contingent is ready to face GE15 and will mobilize its 3,700 personnel for the purpose, he said in a statement here today.

The EC has set Nov 19 as polling day for GE15, while the nomination is on Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15.

Ahmad Dzaffir said the state police had also made preparations to face possible floods due to the northeast monsoon disaster during the period. - Bernama