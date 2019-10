KUALA LUMPUR: City police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the continuous police crackdown on drug abusers at entertainment outlets in the city has led to party-goers turning to drug-fueled private parties instead.

He said this was a new trend where parties offering various types of drugs, were being held at luxury condominiums located in the city centre.

“We believe this trend emerged following widespread fear of being caught after police intensified raids at entertainment outlets in the city.

“These wild parties are usually held in rented premises on an invitation-only basis using instant-messaging mobile applications such as WhatsApp and WeChat,” Mazlan said during a press conference at the police headquarters today.

Mazlan said 250 out of 372 partygoers arrested at the beginning of this year tested positive for drugs.

“I would like to advise the public not to involve themselves in such parties because strict action will be taken against them,” he said.

Mazlan said police conducted a total of 23 raids from January, with 14 of them falling under the Dang Wangi district. The other area were Brickfields (5), Cheras (1), Sentul (1) and Wangsa Maju (2).

Some of the drugs commonly found during such private parties were ganja, syabu, Erimin 5 pills, Ecstasy pills, and ketamine.

Meanwhile, a couple were arrested in a condominium in Sungai Besi after RM400,000 worth of syabu, ketamine, erimin 5 pills and ecstasy liquid were discovered in their possession on Friday.

Mazlan said the locals, aged between 24 and 29, were detained in a parking lot at 1.30pm following a tip-off.

“During a search (of the vehicle they were in), we found various types of drugs prepped for distribution to an estimated 13,956 users, especially targetting areas near Old Klang Road,” he said.

Initial investigations revealed that the couple were affiliated with another suspect wanted for drug distribution in Seri Kembangan, Selangor. The duo have been active for about three months.

The suspects have been remanded until Oct 18 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.