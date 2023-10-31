3,750 road-related complaints received via MYJalan app as of Oct 30

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3,750 complaints were received through the MYJalan application from Aug 1 to Oct 30, including those related to potholes, signages and street furniture damage, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix).

He said of the total, only 1,004 complaints or 26.77 per cent related to roads operated by agencies under the Ministry while the remaining 2,746 complaints (73.23 per cent) related to state roads and local authorities (PBT).

“From the 1,004 complaints received on roads under the purview of his ministry’s agencies, 789 complaints have been resolved while the remaining 215 complaints are currently under review,” he said when winding up the policy-level debate on the ministry’s Supply Bill 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday.

As part of the implementation of the environmental sustainability agenda through the Green Technology Master Plan (GTMP) and the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint 2021-2023, Nanta said a total of 22 direct current fast charging (DCFC) stations for electric vehicles have been set up along PLUS Berhad-operated expressways across the country.

He said a total of 18 more locations are under construction, apart from four pilot projects for mobile modular electric vehicle (EV) fast charging stations with battery storage systems being developed on the North-South Expressway (PLUS).

In addition, he said that under the Bitara MADANI programme, the ministry, in collaboration with highway concessionaires, has constructed and improved a total of 119 motorbike shelters, of which 40 will be completed this year and the remaining 79 in 2024.

“Since the launch of the programme on Aug 4 last year, a total of 29 new motorbike shelters have been completed for use by motorcyclists on the expressways,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, while winding-up the debate on ministry-level supported the proposal that the government should extend the tax exemption for tour operators who bring foreign tourists to the country.

“Industry players can apply for the Tourism Sector Matching Grants (GSSP) and the Cultural Sector Matching Grant (GSSK) by submitting an online application or directly to MOTAC,” he said. -Bernama