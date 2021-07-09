376,909 doses of vaccine administered yesterday, the highest in a day - Adham

KUALA LUMPUR: A total 376,909 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered yesterday, which is the highest number given in a day so far, compared to 375,842 doses last Wednesday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, in a Twitter post today, said of the total doses administered yesterday, 153,982 were for the second dose recipients.

He said the five states with the highest recipients who had completed both doses of the vaccine are Selangor, with 88,376 people, followed by Sarawak (70,447), Kuala Lumpur (52,515), Johor (23,589) and Negeri Sembilan (22,686).

Dr Adham said as of yesterday, a total of 10,413,270 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, with 3,190,789 of them for the second dose.

-Bernama