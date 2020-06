GUA MUSANG: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) eastern region recorded 38 cases of train collisions involving livestock animals, such as cattle and sheep along its route between Tumpat, Kelantan and Kuala Lipis, Pahang from January to May this year.

Its eastern region manager Redzuan Abdullah said although reminders have been issued to those living near the railway tracks to tie up their livestock, there were still people who ignored the instructions.

“KTMB has met with residents including the village heads to remind them not to let their livestock run loose as this could endanger the passengers and the trains.

“We have also held safety talks and public awareness campaigns including in schools, yet, we still recorded such incidents,” he told Bernama, here today.

He added that when collisions occur, none of the villagers admitted it was their livestock as they feared legal action.

He said there were also instances of stones thrown at moving trains, but these had reduced in number.

“For the past five months, there have been two or three cases of stones being thrown, but we hope that with better awareness, these will stop.

“We believe children are doing it and it usually happens during school holidays,” he said.

He said the windows on the trains are double-layered so stones thrown at them will not break through and hurt the passengers.

He advised parents to monitor their children because even if no arrests have been made, such actions should not be tolerated. - Bernama