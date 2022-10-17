38 flood victims in Langkawi at PPS

LANGKAWI: Thirty-eight people from 10 families, evacuated last night due to the floods, are still at a relief centre at Dewan Syifa here as of 8am today.

Civil Defence Force (APM) officer in Langkawi, Capt (PA) Ahmad Shahfikri Darus, in a statement, said the flood victims are from Kampung Atas, Mukim Padang Mat Sirat.

They comprised 19 men, 13 women and six children.

Heavy rain which started at 4pm yesterday caused floods in several areas, including in Mukim Ayer Hangat dan Kuah, but no evacuation was reported there. - Bernama