38 illegal immigrants detained in an integrated operation

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 38 illegal immigrants were detained in an integrated operation led by Sungai Buloh police and various enforcement agencies at Kampung Sungai Serai Kuang, early this morning.

Sungai Buloh District Police Chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said the operation was carried out by the team from Sungai Buloh District Police Headquarters in collaboration with Selangor Immigration Department and National Registration Department.

“The operation started at 1am and a total of 135 immigrants had been checked involving 106 men and 29 women.

“As a result, we detained 38 of the illegal immigrants including 27 from Indonesia, 10 from Bangladesh and a Vietnamese.

“They included three women from age 25 until 50 who did not have valid travel documents,” she told Bernama today.

She added the case was being investigated under Section 6 (3) Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama