38 individuals lose RM120,000 over fake Umrah packages

ALOR SETAR: A total of 38 individual suffered losses of around RM120,000 over fraudulent Umrah packages after they made payments to an institution through a headmistress in 2018.

The headmistress acted as a middleman and offered the victims, all of whom have now retired, Umrah packages at a cost of RM2,990 each with other costs borne through sponsorship.

One of the victims, Azlina Abdullah, 53, claimed she learnt of the package through her sister, who was a teacher at the same school as the headmistress and they were supposed to go for Umrah in 2019 but could not do so.

“I myself, along with eight family members, paid over RM20,000 in total for the Umrah packages in 2019 but we were informed it was postponed as the foundation’s manager was having health issues at that time.

Initially we did not suspect anything as the first group taken by the foundation did perform their Umrah, so we waited for our turn. But so far, we have heard nothing from the former headmistress,” she said during a media conference here today.

Azlina claimed the foundation gave all victims a resolution agreement in 2019 but those who signed the agreement had not received anything.

“The foundation claims to have suffered losses and we were promised a refund after the foundation’s assets were sold in February 2022, but it is all empty promises. We also contacted the former headmistress but she did not give any response to our inquiries made through Whatsapp,” she added.

Meanwhile, Azlina’s younger brother, Azham, 41, said he was disappointed with the headmistress who seemed to deny any responsibility in the matter, adding that there were some victims who had already died.

He urged the foundation to return all their money and demanded that the former headmistress be responsible for the financial difficulties faced by the victims.

“My father and father-in-law have both passed away, but till now the money has not been returned to us. We just want what’s ours back, return the money we paid immediately,” he added.

A police report over the matter was lodged in January last year but the victims claimed there was no action taken against the former headmistress or the foundation. - Bernama