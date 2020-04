KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 38 cases of dogs and cats being dumped were reported around Kuala Lumpur, throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO), said Malaysia Animal Association president Arie Dwi Andika.

He said Persian cats and domestic long-haired cats were among the breeds found at the roadside, believed to be dumped by the owners.

“We received information from the public and animal activists via WhatsApp messages,“ he said.

Arie added that dogs of mongrel and mix breeds, with some wearing collars, were also found at the roadside, with many looking messy, unmanaged, homesick and living in fear.

Explaining further, Arie said, he believed that pet owners dumped their pets because they believed that pets can spread Covid-19.

“However, according to the Department of Veterinary Services, pets do not spread Covid-19. People should not abandon their pets as there is no evidence to suggest that cats, dogs or any other pets can transmit the virus.

On April 7, the department explained that while Covid-19 infection in human is very high, in the case of animals, it is isolated because animals cannot contract the virus naturally.

The department also added that the cause of infection in animals is through human transmission. — Bernama