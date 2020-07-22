38 underaged children held for involvement in flesh trade

KUALA LUMPUR: Police operations against flesh trade activities in Kuala Lumpur netted 38 underaged children since January this year in 581 raids at vice dens in the city.

The children who are aged below 16 were among 1,863 people held between January and this month for their involvement in vice activities.

Police said 588 of them were Malaysians while the rest were foreigners from over 30 countries with Thais, Vietnamese and Indonesians making up most of them.

KL police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said those hauled up were aged up to 60 and were made up of 675 men and 1,188 women.

He said as for operations on illegal gambling for the same period, KL police had conducted 4,748 checks on premises suspected of operating online gambling of which 92 were successful raids where 369 people were nabbed.

He said call centres that promoted online gamblings were also busted with the arrest of 384 people in 51 raids.

Mazlan said on other other forms of gambling, 284 successful raids were conducted where the arrest of 411 people was made.

He urged the public to extend its cooperation and provide police with information on illegal gaming and prostitution in the city by calling the KL police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the CID at 03-2146 0670.