IPOH: A 36-year-old fisherman was sentenced to 38 years in prison and 23 strokes of the cane by the sessions court here yesterday, after pleading guilty to 22 sexual offences against his 15-year-old stepdaughter, with the attacks beginning when she was aged 12.

The 22 offences committed between April 2016 and Sept 29 this year, at a house in Sitiawan, Manjung, included physical sexual assault, carnal sexual intercourse without consent, outrage of modesty, taking naked pictures of the victim and incest.

Judge Datuk Julie Lack Abdullah passed various sentences totalling 202 years in prison, which she ordered to be served concurrently, bringing to 38, the total number of consecutive years of imprisonment to be served by the accused.

Deputy public prosecutor Naidatul Athirah Azman urged the court to impose a strict sentence to serve as a lesson to the accused and the public, on the severity of the crimes which had traumatised the child.

The accused was charged under sections 377C, 376B (1), 377CA, 354 and 509 the Penal Code, as well as sections 14(a) and (b) of the Sexual Offences against Children Act 2017, after a report was lodged by the child’s mother who was made aware of the incidents when she came across a digital memory card containing naked pictures of her child.

On Oct 11, the accused pleaded guilty to six of the 22 charges and claimed trial to the remaining offences but he changed his plea during today’s proceedings. — Bernama