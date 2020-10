PETALING JAYA: A total of 144 individuals who did not use face masks were among the 381 offenders arrested by police yesterday for flouting the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said via live telecast from his home today that 370 were issued compounds, nine were remanded and two released on police bail.

“Other offences were premises failing to provide customers with registration books or QR code to record entry (125), 68 individuals failed to adhere to social distancing, 32 were involved in nightclub or pub activities and the rest disobeyed various rules under the RMCO,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the police had conducted checks at a total of 50,218 premises to ensure that they are following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under RMCO.

This included checks on 4,062 restaurants and 3,297 supermarkets.

As of yesterday, he said a total of 57 illegal immigrants had been detained, nine land transportation vehicles confiscated and a total of 102 roadblocks had been carried out nationwide under Ops Benteng.

“I urge the public to cooperate in contacting the general hotline 01162511223 to help the national task force to weed out illegal immigrants,” he said.

As for returnees, he said a total of 44,541 individuals had returned to the country between July 24 and Oct 8.

A total of 123 were sent to hospitals after they tested positive for Covid-19 while 9,719 are going through the mandatory 14-day quarantine period at designated centres.

To date, a total of 34,693 individuals have been allowed to go home after undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine.