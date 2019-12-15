3,835 displaced by floods in Johor

JOHOR BARU: Continuous heavy rain for the past two days have seen the number of flood victims in Johor increased dramatically with 3,835 people from 1,054 families were evacuated from their homes as of 8am today.

State Government, Urban Well-being and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said the number of victims had steadily increased compared to 2,853 people from 770 families recorded last night.

He added that heavy rain had also caused floods in Batu Pahat district, bringing the affected districts to seven.

However, a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) Kampung Melayu Batu Empat Paloh community hall in Kluang, was closed at 9pm.

He said all the evacuees were currently housed in 52 PPS – 13 in Kota Tinggi, 10 in Mersing, 20 in Kluang, six in Segamat and one each in Kulai, Muar and Batu Pahat.

“The Mersing district recorded the highest number of evacuees at 1,262 from 352 families followed by Kota Tinggi with 1,071 people from 267 families,” he said in a statement here today.

In Kota Tinggi, the four affected roads, namely, Jalan Batu 18, Jalan Ladang Pasir Logok-Ladang Bukit Berkelompok, Jalan Ladang Bukit Payong and Jalan Kampung Mawai Lama still inaccessible to all vehicles, he said.

He added that the Malaysian Meteorological Department had issued danger (red) weather warning for Mersing and Kota Tinggi while severe (orange) weather warning for Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Baru, and alert (yellow) level warning for Tangkak. — Bernama