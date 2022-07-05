38,371 identity cards handed out through Mekar programme: NRD

PASIR MAS: The National Registration Department (NRD) has handed over 38,371 identity cards to recipients nationwide over the past three years through the ‘Menyemai Kasih Rakyat’ (Mekar) programme.

Its director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said it involved the elderly, persons with disabilities (PwD), bedridden patients, chronic patients and those who were unable to go to the NRD.

“This service is not only provided to those at risk and with chronic diseases, it also covers those who live in rural areas, including Orang Asli who find it difficult to come to the NRD to obtain identity cards.

“The application process for this service can usually be completed within at least three days from the date of application if the required information is complete. In fact, with this proactive approach, NRD can ensure that those who are eligible obtain valid identification and enjoy various facilities offered by the government,“ he said.

He told reporters this after handing over an identity card to senior citizen Minah Ismail, 89, who has health problems from Kampung Gaung, Tendong here today. Accompanying him was Kelantan NRD director Asrehan Ab Razak.

He said the service can be done by ‘phone-in’ through the Mekar Programme by contacting the NRD headquarters at 03-88808066. - Bernama