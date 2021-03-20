389,177 receive Covid-19 vaccine - Deputy Health Minister

JELI: A total of 389,177 individuals in the first phase group of the National Covud-19 Immunisation Programme has been vaccinated, so far.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali (pix) said the total indicated that the programme is on track to achieve the target of 500,000 individuals in the frontline group getting the vaccine by April.

“Looking at the progress of the vaccination programme so far, I believe we can achieve the target set for the first phase and what is even more encouraging is that more than 5.9 million people have registered for the programme as of yesterday.

He was speaking at a media conference after a handover ceremony at the Jeli District Health Office project here, today.

The Jeli Health Office project costing about RM15.9 million began in 2018 and was completed at the end of last year to benefit 50,000 residents in Jeli.

Commenting on the vaccination programme in Kelantan, Noor Azmi said 19,630 people have received the vaccine from the target of 21,645 under the first phase up to the end of April.

“In Kelantan, the vaccination programme achievement is more than 88 per cent with 151 people absent during the exercise while 183 others, refused vaccination,” he said. -Bernama