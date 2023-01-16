3.8m vehicles expected to use expressways nationwide during CNY holiday

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3.8 million vehicles are expected to be using the expressways to go to their respective destinations nationwide during the Chinese New Year (CNY) holiday starting this weekend.

Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said with the increase in traffic volume, several initiatives had been taken by the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety of road users during the period.

They included Op Selamat, carried out since last Friday with the cooperation of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Op Bersepadu, to be launched tomorrow with the cooperation of the Road Transport Department, he added.

He said LLM and the concession companies would also operate round the clock with additional staff to be on duty.

“We will also ensure the toll collection system works well, as well as provide additional lanes to reduce congestion at the toll plaza,“ he said during an interview with Bernama Radio at Wisma Bernama here today.

He said tow trucks are also provided at some selected locations to help in the event of an accident.

Construction and maintenance work by all highway concessionaires, involving lane closures, will be stopped from this Friday until next Wednesday to avoid disrupting traffic flow, he added.

According to Nanta, said a total of 4,379 fatalities in road accidents were recorded in the country from January to September last year, involving 402,626 accident cases.

“It is an increase of 36 per cent or 147,094 accident cases compared to the same period in 2021,“ he added - Bernama