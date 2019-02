TAWAU: In a multi-government agency swoop called Ops Sarang early this morning, 39 people were arrested on drug-related charges and 27 for violating the Immigration Act 1959/63.

According to Tawau district police chief, ACP Fadil Marsus, those caught included 23 women and 8 men, while 159 people were checked in the operation from 3am to 5am at several locations around Tawau.

He said a 22-year-old scuffled with police when he tried to make a run for it after they surprised him while he was lying in bed in a house in Kuhara Court.

“His room was searched and the police found a backpack hanging from the wall containing a 53g packet of what is believed to be cocaine estimated to be worth RM4,500,” Fadil said in a statement today, adding the Indonesian tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Police also detained a 17-year-old Filipino at a squatter house in Batu 10 with a men’s sling bag containing 22 packets of cocaine totaling 11g with an estimated worth of RM1,200.

The agencies involved in the raid apart from the police were the National Registration Department (JPN), National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK), Immigration Department of Malaysia and Tawau Municipal Council. — Bernama