39 evacuated as flash floods hit Rantau

SEREMBAN: Thirty-nine people from 12 families in two villages in Seremban were evacuated to the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sega here after their homes were flooded following several hours of heavy rain.

The Seremban District Disaster Management Secretariat in a statement here this morning said the areas involved are Kampung Sega Hilir and Kampung Stesen, both in Rantau and currently the victims are housed at the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sega.

“PPS was opened at 11.30 pm last night to house all 39 flood victims. Floods occurred in low-lying areas due to heavy rain from 5.30 pm to 10 pm yesterday.

“Flood situation is under control. However, their homes are still flooded with stagnant water,” it said.-Bernama