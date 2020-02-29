39 GROs arrested, underage human trafficking girl rescued

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested 39 women, believed to be working as guest relation officers (GRO) during a raid at an entertainment outlet here in Bandar Kinrara, Puchong last night.

Police also rescued a 17-year-old Vietnamese girl, believed to be a human trafficking victim in the same operation.

Bukit Aman CID Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) principal assistant director SAC Mohd Zani Che Din said the GROs comprising 36 Vietnamese, a Ukrainian, an Indonesian and a Russian, aged between 20 and 50, were detained at 11.45pm.

“Police also detained 15 locals who working at the premises in various positions as manager, supervisor, receptionists, and security guards to facilitate investigations,” he said when contacted here today.

Mohd Zani said a preliminary investigation found the entertainment outlet did not have any licence issued by the local authorities (PBT) including the licence to serve liquor.

The case is being investigated under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking In Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007, Section 55B and Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act, Section 39B of the Immigration Regulations 1963 and Section 35 (1) (a) of the Excise Act 1976. — Bernama