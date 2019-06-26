39 illegal immigrants detained in operation at Setia Alam

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department has detained 39 illegal immigrants including three women of various nationalities in an operation dubbed “Ops Selera” carried out at a food premises in Setia Alam, Shah Alam, on Tuesday night.

Immigration deputy director-general (Operation) Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa said during the 10.30pm operation, several foreigners tried to flee through the back door and windows of the building but failed.

He said the preliminary investigations revealed that these foreigners worked as waiters, cooks and cleaners at the food premises and stayed at the hostel provided by the employer.

“The inspection also found that all these foreigners don’t have valid Temporary Employment Visit Pass (PLKS) to work at the premises and had misused their social visit passes.

“Six notices have also been issued to supervisors, cooks and workers to facilitate the investigations,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad Fauzi said of the 39 detained, 12 were from India, Bangladesh (nine), Myanmar (nine), Pakistan (five) and the Philippines (four).

He said all foreigners, aged 22 to 45, were sent to the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot for further investigation and follow-up action.

The case is being investigated under Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrant Act (Atipsom), the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Passport Act 1966 and the Immigration Regulations 1963. — Bernama