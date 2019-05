JOHOR BARU: A total of 39 mosques and surau in the state were found to be positive for aedes mosquito breeding.

State Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said it involved the surrounding area as well as inside the mosque.

He said the inspection was conducted by the Dengue Control and Prevention team in conjunction with the dengue-free campaign.

“A total of 187 mosques and surau have been inspected and 39 of them are positive for aedes breeding.

“Hence, the search and eradication of aedes mosquito activities in mosques and surau will be intensified statewide,“ he told reporters at a press conference after a visit to the Masjid Jamek Bandar Baru Uda, here today. — Bernama