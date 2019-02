PUTRAJAYA: A total of 39 rural entrepreneurs who took part in last year’s Rural Entrepreneurship Innovation and Technology exhibition (Inotekdesa) have received business financing worth RM2.8 million under the Rural Economic Funding Scheme (SPED).

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) said the expo held in Melaka last November brought entrepreneurs in need of funding with those who can help them expand their business.

She said scheme applicants only need to have a business license and to have been in business for at least a year.

“The scheme, with a repayment period of five years, can help the entrepreneurs move their business to the next level,” she said after handing over the loan facility to rural entrepreneurs at her ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Rina said SPED gives priority to entrepreneurs in 12 business clusters including beauty care, food and retail.

“Those who make repayments on time will get a 30% rebate on the loan value,” she said.

She noted that the Rural Entrepreneurs Carnival (KUD) has strengthened rural entrepreneurs’ ties with suppliers, and will be held this year in Putrajaya on Oct 17-21, preceded by roadshows in four states, beginning with Penang on March 29 followed by Terengganu, Kedah and Sabah.

Around 1,700 rural entrepreneurs are expected to take part in this year’s carnival, up from the 800 previously. — Bernama