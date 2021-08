KOTA KINABALU: A total of 3,908 e-hailing drivers in Sabah and Labuan will receive a one-off assistance of RM500 under Phase One of the Supplementary Strategic Programme To Empower the People and Economy (Pemerkasa Plus), beginning Aug 16.

Sabah Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) chairman Datuk Chin Kim Hiung said the financial relief aid amounting to RM1.95 million was an extension of payment to 2,558 taxis and rental car drivers, tourist bus and school bus drivers which was channelled from July 27, involving an allocation of RM1.29 million.

“At the closing date on Aug 9, the board had also received a name list of 4,627 e-hailing drivers from e-hailing operators consisting of 4,461 Grab, 54 Maxim and 112 MyCar drivers.

“Of the total, 3,908 recipients were found eligible to receive the aid,” he said in a statement today.

To meet the conditions, Chin explained that the drivers must achieve a target of at least RM500 a month from January to May this year, and they must still have a valid e-vehicle permit or public service licence on or after March 31 this year.

He said applicants could check the list of e-hailing drivers eligible to receive Pemerkasa Plus assistance via http://www.lpkpsabah.gov.my/pemerkasa.

In the meantime, Chin added that the government is always concerned about the fate of public transportation drivers, and this can be seen through the RM3.24 million provided through the programme.

“It is hoped that the government’s financial assistance would help ease the drivers’ burden during the pandemic,” he said. — Bernama