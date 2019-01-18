392 abuse of TAC number cases reported in 2018

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 392 cases of abuse of transaction authorisation code (TAC) numbers involving RM14.9 million were recorded nationwide in 2018, according to Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department acting director Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin.

He said the number was an increase from the previous year as 202 cases involving RM11.6 million were reported in 2017.

“So far this year we have received 33 cases involving RM440,000 in transaction value.

“The modus operandi is that consumers will receive a TAC number via short message service (SMS) even though no transaction was made,“ he told a press conference at Menara KPJ Health, here.

Saiful Azly said by then the suspect, who have already gained details of the victim’s bank account, would make a money transfer while the victim would receive an SMS and a TAC number to verify the transfer.

Subsequently the suspect would contact the victim either via SMS or WhatsApp to inform that the TAC was mistakenly sent and request that the TAC number be given to them.

He said the victims would only realise that they have been duped after checking their bank account.

As such he reminded the public not to pass the TAC numbers received via SMS to others, if they have not made any transactions, but to contact the bank for confirmation. — Bernama