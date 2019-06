SHAH ALAM: A total of 394 first-year students from Kolej Universiti Islam Selangor (KUIS) had food poisoning this morning after consuming food prepared by caterers during an orientation programme at the university, yesterday.

Selangor Health Department Director Datuk Dr Khalid Ibrahim in a statement today said as of 8am, 234 students had been treated as outpatients at three government hospitals, while the others were screened by medical teams from the nearby health clinics.

“All of them were reported to be in stable condition and there was no admission to the ward. The food poisoning case is under control and no new cases were reported,“ he said, adding Hulu Langat Health Office had taken clinical, food and environmental samples for laboratory tests.

He advised food handlers to always ensure proper and hygienic handling of food, as well as self-hygiene, and the cleanliness and hygiene of their premises and the surrounding areas.

“The public is also advised to always look, smell and taste the food before eating and to choose food premises that are clean to buy food from,“ he said.

Earlier, Bernama reported a total of 110 students from a university college in Bandar Seri Putra, Kajang, Selangor had sought treatment at the Serdang Hospital after experiencing stomach-ache, diarrhoea and vomiting due to suspected food poisoning. — Bernama