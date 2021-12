PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has reported 3,997 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

This is an increase from yesterday’s count of 3,683 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,754,513.

Meanwhile, a total of 948 patients were hospitalised for Covid-19 in hospitals nationwide yesterday.