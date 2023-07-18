3R issue: Govt to hold discussion with relevant quarters this Friday

KLANG: The government will hold discussions with relevant parties this Friday to assess existing laws and look into the need for a new law to deal with the 3R issue (race, religion, royalty).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the discussion, to be held at the Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC) in Kuala Lumpur, would involve, among others, the Bar Council, professional bodies, enforcement agencies, civil society organisations (CSOs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) .

“We will study or make an assessment (on) existing laws (such as the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and the Sedition Act 1948). We will discuss whether they are sufficient (to deal with the 3R issue) or otherwise because currently, offences involving 3R issues are investigated under a law that is more geared towards elements of criminal offences.

”Many countries now have various races and religions and they use special laws, for example, Indonesia and Australia,“ she told reporters after the Kota Raja UMNO Townhall here last night.

She said in other countries the matter was dealt with not only by focusing on the criminal aspect but also through counseling and education.

The townhall session was also attended by the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, who is Kota Raja UMNO division leader, and Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.-Bernama