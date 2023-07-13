3R issue: Police open investigation paper on Kedah MB - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) opened an investigation paper yesterday on Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor in connection with his statement that allegedly touched on the 3R issue (Religion, Race and Ruler) during a ceramah (political talk) recently.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix) expects the investigation into the case to take about seven days.

“... Actually, we cannot be fast (in our investigation) but we have a task force comprising 21 officers who will investigate these 3R cases.

“In our investigation (into 3R cases), from March 27 (till today), we have opened investigation papers on 61 cases, including the latest one involving the Kedah Menteri Besar,” he told a special IGP media conference in Bukit Aman, here, today.

He said investigations into the 3R cases are carried out under the Penal Code, Sedition Act and Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The completed investigation report will be sent to the AGC (Attorney-General’s Chambers), including the investigation papers involving politicians, former politicians, NGOs and the public,” he said.

Besides Muhammad Sanusi, the IGP said that police are also investigating other important individuals, including PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, Bagan Member of Parliament and former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Razarudin said some of the investigation papers had been submitted to the AGC in line with Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution, whereby the Attorney General has the authority, exercisable at his discretion, to institute, conduct or discontinue any proceedings for an offence.

Meanwhile, he also warned that the PDRM would not hesitate to take action against anyone who touched on the 3R issue, especially during the upcoming state polls.

“The 3R issue involves race, religion and the Rulers. But there are some who speak blatantly without considering the feelings of others, to the point of being willing to humiliate and slander. This should not happen.

“Any word that insults the royal institution, will cause annoyance and disharmony. So, it’s better not to bring up the 3R issue, especially during the coming state election season,” he said.

The media recently reported about a video clip, which had gone viral, depicting Sanusi allegedly criticising the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah in connection with the appointment of Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari as the Selangor Menteri Besar. -Bernama