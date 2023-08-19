3R issues: Preventive efforts should be immediately implemented - Sultan Nazrin

KUALA KANGSAR: The issues concerning religion, royalty and race (3R) that are currently being sensationalised and politicised can affect the country’s stability, development efforts and the economy if left unchecked, said Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah.

Sultan Nazrin said preventive efforts to avoid the matter from escalating must be initiated with firm actions.

“Dewan Negara members and Orang Besar Jajahan (territorial chiefs) must play a proactive role in assisting preventive and containment efforts.

“Orang Besar Jajahan in particular should work closely with mosque committees and officials, hold meetings and discussions in their territories, (and) move towards uniting the people,” Sultan Nazrin said at the 172nd Perak Dewan Negara Meeting at Istana Iskandariah, here, today.

Sultan Nazrin said the occurrence of sensationalised issues concerning religion, royalty and race should be promptly brought to his attention for advice and reported to the authorities and legislative bodies, if necessary.

Meanwhile, Sultan Nazrin stated that schools play a crucial role in instilling unity and loyalty to the monarch and the country.

“Tonight, myself and Raja Permaisuri, with Raja Muda and Raja Dihilir will attend the event highlight for the Menyemai Semangat Kesetiaan kepada Raja dan Negara (instilling loyalty to the monarch and the country) programme jointly organised by Dewan Negara Perak and the state Education Department funded and supported by my government.

“The programme has received a positive response from students. Orang-orang Besar must work closely with educators and make time to attend co-curriculum events in schools, aiding in the effort to instil loyalty to the king and country as well as supporting initiatives to foster racial unity,” His Highness said.

Sultan Nazrin said youngsters are becoming the largest component of the population in this country, and they must be guided to become valuable citizens of the nation.

He also called on Orang Besar Jajahan to reach out to the younger generation by holding meetings, dialogues and discussions with youth leaders in their respective areas, urging them to allocate time to attend and celebrate youth activities.

“Guide them with words of advice and extend assistance to support their activities so that they can become valuable citizens to the nation,” he added.

Earlier, Sultan Nazrin presented instruments of appointment to the 10 members of the Perak Fatwa Committee for this year in a ceremony which was also attended by the Raja Muda of Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa and Raja Di Hilir of Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah.

The committee comprises Perak Mufti Datuk Dr Wan Zahidi Wan as the chairman as well as Perak Deputy Mufti Datuk Zamri Hashim and state Islamic Religious Department director Harith Fadzilah Abdul Halim as the members.

Also appointed as members are a former teacher and Arabic language lecturer Datuk As’ad Awang, who was the recipient of the Perak Maal Hijrah Personality Award for the 1444 Hijrah year, the Syariah Advisory Council member of the Securities Commission Malaysia Associate Professor Dr Mohamed Fairooz Abdul Khir who is also the director of the Centre of Excellence in Islamic Social Finance at INCEIF University, Associate Professor Dr Lukman Abdul Mutalib, Dr Muhammad Ayman Al-Akiti, Dr Azmil Zainal Abidin, Dr Muhammad Adib Samsudin and Engku Ahmad Fadzil Engku Ali. - Bernama