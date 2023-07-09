3R: Police are independent of politicians’ authority

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix) emphasised that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is not under the authority of political figures, particularly regarding matters involving the 3R (race, religion, and the royal institution).

According to him, the police will not only take action against politicians but also initiate investigations against members of the public if they touch on issues related to the 3R.

“For example, in the defamation case involving the Kedah Chief Minister (Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor), we arrested a suspect who was a member of the public in the middle of the night. To suggest that the police were influenced by certain politicians is unjustified.

“The 3R issue is sensitive, and it doesn’t matter which political party is in power,“ he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the 4th National Forensic Symposium at the PDRM College in Cheras today.

He was asked to comment on the allegations regarding the matter on social media, adding that PDRM also implemented stern action concerning 3R issues during the previous government’s administration.

“We will take serious action, especially when it involves the royal institution. We do not want the nine Malay Rulers in our country to be insulted, condemned or defamed,” he added. -Bernama