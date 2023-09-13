3R: Police report lodged against Jengka assemblyman

KUANTAN: The special officer of Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman today lodged a report against Jengka assemblyman Shahril Azman Abd Halim for allegedly playing up race, religion, and royal institution (3R) sentiments via his TikTok account.

Ahmed Wafiuddin Shamsuri lodged the report at the Manchis police station this evening.

He alleged that Shahril Azman had made statements that touched on the rights of Bumiputeras and also allegations that mentioned the name of Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and DAP.

“The owner of this account is clearly spreading malicious slander and playing on 3R sentiments which are dangerous and can disturb the peace and (cause) annoyance in the community,” he said in a WhatsApp text message to Bernama.

Ahmed Wafiuddin claimed that the video also showed Shahril Azman, who is from PAS, campaigning in Felda Sungai Kemahal, which is located in the Pelangai state constituency, before nomination day set for the by-election in the area.

The state seat fell vacant following the death of Pelangai assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun, 53, in a plane crash in Elmina, Shah Alam on August 17.

The Election Commission has set October 7 as polling day for the by-election, with nominations on September 23 and early voting on October 3. -Bernama