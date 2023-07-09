3R remarks: IP on PAS President submitted to AGC - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation paper (IP) on PAS President Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang over his comments on the authority of the pardons board in his speech at the party’s headquarters in Muar, Johor recently has been submitted to the Attortney-General Chambers (AGC).

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix) said the police had completed the investigation into the case yesterday and the IP was submitted this morning.

“We are awaiting further action from the AGC,“ he told reporters after closing the 4th National Forensic Science Symposium for Law Enforcement 2023 at the PDRM College here today.

Prior to this, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said that investigations had begun on Abdul Hadi under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and Section 244 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act.

It was over Abdul Hadi’s statement in his ceramah at the PAS party headquarters in Bakri, Muar last month where he was alleged to have questioned the power of the Pardons Board.

Meanwhile, on the investigation against former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over his statement which allegedly insulted the royal institution, Razarudin said the IP had been submitted to the AGC last Tuesday.

On the investigation against former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) lawyer Jasmine Loo Ai Swan, Razarudin said the investigation under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 was still ongoing.

He said the Loo was also investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust and the IP had been submitted to the AGC last month.

According to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) last Monday, it managed to recover a total of RM93.2 million in assets including properties and bank accounts belonging to Loo linked to the misappropriation of 1MDB funds.

Razarudin also said the police had never stopped tracking down fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low.

“As I told you before, the trap never forgets the moth, it’s the same as Jasmine Loo. People didn’t ask about her whereabouts before but the police managed to bring her back,“ he added.

In another development, Razarudin confirmed that the police will call up Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin next Tuesday to record his statement regarding the political ‘fatwa’ issued by him.

Muhyiddin, while campaigning in the Pulai parliamentary by-election recently, was alleged to have said that it was “haram” to vote for a Pakatan Harapan candidate. -Bernama