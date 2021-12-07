3R solid waste management framework ready next year

PUTRAJAYA: A framework for solid waste management that emphasises 3R practices - reduce, reuse and recycle - will be ready next year, Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib (pix) said.

For starters, he said the framework will involve the industrial sector to encourage industry players manage waste in an organised manner via the cyclical economy concept in an effort to achieve a target of zero waste sent to landfills.

Speaking to reporters after launching the 2021 World Habitat Day celebration here today, Ismail said factories that produce boxed drinks, for example, must manage the boxes via an environmentally friendly collection process, as being done now by several companies, including Nestle and F&N.

“Society, especially industries must be educated on this and made aware of the importance of managing waste in an organised manner. Failing to do that will cause air and river pollution, leading to medical conditions such as breathing difficulties, dengue, skin allergies and cancer,” he said.

He said further discussions on the landfill zero-waste initiative will be held with the National Solid Waste Management Department (JPSPN). — Bernama