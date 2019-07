KUALA LUMPUR: The Pink Ribbon Wellness (L) Foundation, a breast cancer support group, is organising its third ‘Pink Wig-a-Thon Charity Run and Carnival’ on Sept 22 at the Perdana Botanical Gardens here.

Its patron, Puan Sri Maniseh Adam said the event is aimed at increasing awareness and understanding of the fight against breast cancer, especially among young people, and in support of survivors.

Speaking at the event’s media launch here today, she said: “Pink is the symbol of breast cancer, so when we do the run, you must bear in mind that you’re helping the people who are going through treatment.

“Hopefully, the patients will feel that they’re not alone as they have the support of those taking part in the run,“ she said.

Maniseh, herself a breast cancer survivor, said all participants will be wearing pink wigs during the run as a symbol of support for those facing the illness.

She said besides raising funds and the opportunity to gain more knowledge on breast cancer, the event would also bring about health benefits. — Bernama