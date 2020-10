KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,196,457 Air Selangor account holders in 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley are experiencing another unscheduled water supply disruption when operation of four Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plants (LRA) has to be suspended due to pollution at the raw water source.

The pollution was detected at 2am today, following which operation of the Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3 and Rantau Panjang Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plants was stopped.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said immediate action was taken to thaw flush the contaminants found in Sungai Selangor.

She said the Selangor Water Management Board had also released raw water through the KL Larut pond pumping operation for the same purpose.

“As of 6.30am today, pollution is still detected in Sungai Selangor at 1 threshold odour number (TON) .

“The stop work of the four plants has caused unscheduled water supply disruption in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat,“ she said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Elina said the recovery of the partial termination of the SSP1 LRA due to a burst water pipe had reached 80 percent as of 2am today.

However, since the odour pollution involved the same plant, she said water supply to the affected areas could not be restored according to the schedule as was announced on Oct 18.

Air Selangor provides water supply assistance by mobilising its lorry tankers to the affected areas with priority to critical premises such as hospitals and dialysis centres.

Consumers who need emergency water supply assistance can call 15300 for assistance.

The public will be informed on unscheduled water supply disruption from time to time through all Air Selangor communication mediums, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Air Selangor application and its official website www.airselangor.com,-Bernama