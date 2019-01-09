4 cops nabbed over stolen gas cylinders

KLANG: Four policemen were arrested by their colleagues on Friday for allegedly selling 120 stolen household gas cylinders that they earlier seized in a robbery case.

It is learnt that the gas cylinders were part of 600 gas units that were lost during a robbery near the Kapar police station on Dec 7 last year.

Sources said a lorry laden with the items had stopped at a traffic light when it was set upon by four robbers armed with machetes at about 5am.

The robbers smashed the windscreen of the lorry and held up the 44-year-old driver. They took over the lorry and drove towards Meru.

Minutes later, they pulled over and blindfolded and bound the driver before moving him into a car. The driver of the car drove the victim to an undisclosed location before dumping him.

The victim was also relieved of his mobile phone, cash and other valuables. He managed to free himself later and called the police with the help of passers-by.

On Thursday, police received a tip-off on the whereabouts of the stolen cylinders and raided a shoplot at Bandar Sultan Suleiman in Port Klang where a 44-year-old gas cylinder dealer was arrested and 120 gas cylinders recovered.

Following interrogation, the dealer admitted that he had bought the cylinders from four policemen for about RM7,000.

The four – one of whom tested positive for drugs while another had a record for disciplinary problems – were arrested the next day. All four were based at the district police headquarters in Selangor.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat, when contacted by theSun, said the four policemen are being held under a remand order to assist investigations.