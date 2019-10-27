4-day remand for Chinese national who rammed into motorcyclist

GEORGE TOWN: The female Chinese national believed to have been drunk and caused the death of a Penang City Council (MBPP) public health assistant after hitting the motorcyclist on Friday, has been remanded for four days from yesterday.

Northeast district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said police obtained a four-day remand against the 24-year-old woman to facilitate investigations into the accident.

“investigations are underway and we hope to submit the investigations papers to the deputy public prosecutor soon. If everything is in order the woman is likely to be charged in court on Tuesday,“ he said here today.

The accident is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act (RTA)1987.

He said police had earlier arrested the owner of the car but the man was released and issued with a summons pursuant to Section 26 of the RTA 1987.

In the 6.50am incident, Mohaidin Gani Mohamad, 58, was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a Honda Accord, near the Jalan Dato Keramat traffic light junction.

Closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage at the scene showed the car driven by the woman did not stop but crashed into two motorcycles and a car which had stopped in the middle lane.

Initial investigations revealed that the driver was intoxicated but police are still waiting for results of the blood test to determine the level of alcohol and drugs in her system. — Bernama