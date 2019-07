PETALING JAYA: Four foreigners, including a Filipino with a fake Malaysian identity card, have been arrested for involvement in terrorist groups.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said they were arrested between June 14 and July 3 in simultaneous operations in Kedah and Selangor.

“A 54-year-old electrician from the Philippines was arrested in Klang on June 14 for his link with the Abu Sayyaf group,” Bador said in a statement. “He was involved in aiding kidnap for ransom (KFR) activities.”

Bador said the suspect is also wanted by the Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom) and has been using a fake identification card to reside here.

“The second arrest was made on June 21 in Ampang. It involved an Indian national, 24, who was working as a lift maintenance worker. The suspect is arrested for his role as a facilitator for senior Babbar Khalsa International terror group members who entered Malaysia in November 2018 and June 2019.”

He said the suspect had channelled RM7,600 to the Babbar Khalsa group to fund its terror activities in Southeast Asia.

“A Myanmar national of Rohingya ethnicity was arrested in Sungai Petani on June 24,” Bador said. “The 41-year-old construction site worker is a supporter of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA).

“He also uploaded a video threatening the Bangladeshi Prime minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed through his social media account.”

The suspect had been arrested three times earlier for illegal entry into the country using fake travel documents. He was said to have been involved human trafficking.

Bador said a 25-year-old Myanmar national was arrested on July 3 in Alor Star. The suspect worked as a teacher at a Madrasah in Bukit Pinang, Kedah. He was a ARSA supporter.

“All the suspects were arrested for offences related to Terrorism, Penal Code (Act 574) and will be investigated in accordance with the procedures under the Security Act (Special Measures) 2012 (Act 747),” Bador said.