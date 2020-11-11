4 individuals arrested over pollution in Sungai Selangor

SHAH ALAM : Four people including a woman were arrested for investigations by police over yesterday’s water pollution at the Rantau Panjang water treatment plant.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said today that a 40-year-old woman, two local men aged 42 and 43 and a 33-year-old Bangladeshi were picked up between last night and early today.

He said the arrests were made in Gombak, Damansara and Kelana Jaya.

Fadzil said preliminary investigations showed that the woman was the registered owner of a business which occupies a premises on Jalan Velox 2, Rawang.

He said the source of the latest water pollution is suspected to have originated from the premises and a male suspect and his Bangladeshi worker had stored chemicals at the place.

“We believe chemical residue that was dumped into the sewerage of the premises had flowed to the areas that were polluted.” he said.

Fadzil said the suspects were remanded for seven days earlier today to assist in investigations.

Over one millions households in the Klang Valley suffered water cuts again at 6pm yesterday after strong odours gauged at eight TON (threshold odour number) were detected at the Rantau Panjang water treatment plant six hours earlier.

Police said disposed solvents are suspected to have caused the pollution.

A police report on the matter was lodged by an enforcement officer of the Selangor Water Management Board (Luas) at 3pm today.