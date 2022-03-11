4 men charged with assisting unlicensed money lenders

KUANTAN: Four men, including a teenager, were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with assisting in unlicensed money lending business.

Teng Hao Yi, 26, Kee Choon Hong, 20, Chan Zi Xiang, 19, dan Lee Eng Chong, 54, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read out before Magistrate Nurul Farahah Mohd Suah.

They were alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Lorong Tok Sira here at 7 am last Tuesday (March 8).

The charge was framed under Section 29AA of the Money Lenders Act which provides an imprisonment for up to two years or maximum fine of RM20,000, upon conviction.

Nurul Farahah allowed them bail of RM1,500 with one surety each and set March 24 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Aini Adilah Muhammad Faizal prosecuted, while lawyer Lau Yih Ying represented all the accused. — Bernama