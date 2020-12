KUALA LUMPUR: Four men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a former Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) director of Information Technology Dr Wan Hassan Wan Embong in a robbery at his residence two weeks ago.

S. Vickeswaran, 22, P. Kogilan and M. Ravindran, both 23, and T. Sugu, 27, nodded after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Wong Chai Sia (she), but no plea was recorded as the case comes under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

The four men, all unrepresented, were jointly charged with murdering Wan Hassan, 73, at Jalan Mambu, Bukit Bandaraya here between 3.35am and 4am last Nov 29.

They faced the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The court set March 9 for mention. — Bernama