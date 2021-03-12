4 men including 3 foreigners arrested at road block over bribery attempt

IPOH: Four men including three foreign nationals were detained when they tried to bribe a police personnel manning the roadblock at the Sungkai Toll Plaza, on Wednesday (March 10).

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the four men including three Bangladeshis were heading to Teluk Intan from Kuala Lumpur in the incident at 4.30pm.

“They had identification documents when inspected but did not have a letter of permission for inter-state travel. One of them, a 47-year-old man handed RM150 to the policemen.

“The policemen arrested them all and handed them to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for further action,’’ he told reporters after a working visit to the north-bound Ipoh Selatan Toll roadblock here, today.

Mior Faridalathrash said the police would not compromise and take strict action against individuals who tried to cross a state’s boundary without a letter of permission.

Meanwhile, he said 33 roadblocks were implemented statewide including four under Ops Benteng, involving 290 officers and personnel and another 209 from Friends of PDRM.

He said 457 SOP compliance monitoring teams were also mobilised statewide to monitor the standard compliance at business premises and areas frequented by the public. — Bernama