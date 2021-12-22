4 more bodies found, 31 looters arrested in Taman Sri Muda

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested 31 foreigners yesterday for investigations on the break-ins at several grocery chain stores at flood-hit Taman Sri Muda here on Monday.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said the nabbed foreigners comprised Indonesians, Bangladeshis, Nepalis and Myanmar.

He said they are being investigated for burglary under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

Baharudin said to ensure security is not compromised, crime prevention teams lead by a senior police officer with the rank of deputy superintendant have been stationed at the various locations affected by the floods

“We advise those in the flood-hit areas to not commit any act that is against the law as stern action will be taken by police,“ he said.

On Monday, several grocery stores such as Mydin, 7-Eleven and KK Mart were looted for food and essential items when at least 100 people broke in.

The looters are said to be residents in the area who had gone hungry after failing to receive food aid. The burgled stores were also affected by the floods.

On another matter, Baharudin said district police have put up two tents as distribution centres in the area to accept food aid, used clothes and other daily essentials from donors.

He said a total of 3,982 residents who were rescued from the floods were temporarily housed at 17 evacuation centres here.

Baharudin said the latest cases of death today was four, bringing the death toll to 12 people.

He said the bodies of the seven men and five women were sent to the Shah Alam Hospital for post mortem.