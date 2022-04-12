4 next of kin of fatal accident victims get life-long monthly pension from Socso

KUALA TERENGGANU: After two years of not celebrating Hari Raya like before due to the Movement Control Order brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, it will be a gloomier Aidilfitri this time for Murni Nurhatikah Abdullah, 29, from Kampung Padang Mengkuang, Bukit Payong who recently lost her husband.

Mohd Sahlan Mat Saat, 37, her husband, was killed in a road accident at Kampung Sungai Ikan in Kuala Nerus on April 4 involving four technicians of a private company while travelling in a van from Setiu to Kuala Terengganu.

Murni Nurhatikah said even more heart-wrenching at the time was that she was pregnant with her second child, so she is making no preparations for this coming Aidilfitri with the arrival of the month of Syawal as she was still sad and mourning over the death of her husband.

As a next of kin, she is one of four recipients of the life-long monthly pension from the Social Security Organisation (Socso) which was handed out to her at Kampung Losong Haji Mat Shafie, here, today.

Besides the pension, her children including the one to be born, will enjoy education sponsorship up to the degree level.

Another recipient of the life-long monthly pension is Maimun Mohamad, 60, who said she was so touched and thankful to Socso for the immediate aid given to her family.

She said her son, Khairol Arman Kamrudin, 32, who died in the same road accident was the family’s pillar.

“Initially, I was unable to figure out how our life would be without him who had all this while been supporting me and his elder brother who is a person with disabilities. However, both of us will be able to survive with the monthly pension,“ she added.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Socso director, Faridah Che Husin said it would also be handing out the pension today to the next of kin of the other two victims of the same accident.

She said that between January and March this year, a total of RM5.8 million in benefits had been paid out to 4,051 eligible recipients in various categories. — Bernama