4 pulled out of van buried under rubble

PETALING JAYA: Four out of five people who were trapped in a van buried under rubble of a collapsed scaffolding at the work site of a flyover along the Ampang-bound route of the Middle Ring-Road 2 (MRR2) near Desa Tasik in Sungai Besi have been rescued.

It is learnt that a man in his 60’s was among those rescued this evening.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said efforts to rescue the last victim were ongoing.

It said that 23 firemen from four fire stations were tasked to carry out the rescue.

Earlier, Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Assistant Commissioner Zulkifli Yahya said initial investigations pointed the collapse to crash by a lorry.

“As a result of the collision, materials from the construction fell onto a factory van that was travelling from the direction of the city centre, with four or five passengers inside,” Zulkifli said in a statement .

“The status of the victims is still unknown. As of now, rescuers are in the process of lifting and removing the collapsed construction building materials.”

The police were alerted of the incident at 6.15pm.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said it was alerted of the emergency at 5.58pm.

“The Kuala Lumpur Operation Centre announced the collapsed structure crushed a van with five victims which was passing through under the construction structure,” a spokesman said.