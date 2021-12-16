4 suspects in murder of insurance worker to be charged this Friday

SEREMBAN: Three men and a woman suspected of murdering an insurance worker following the discovery of a human skeleton among some undergrowth at a location in Gadong, Tanjong Sepat in Kuala Langat, Selangor on Dec 2, will be charged in the Magistrate’s Court, here, tomorrow,

Seremban district police chief, ACP Nanda Maarof said the suspects, aged between 25 and 51 years, would be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder after the investigation papers had been referred to the deputy public prosecutor.

He said extortion was believed to be the motive of the murder when on Nov 12, an insurance company worker here, aged 44, made a police report after failing to contact her husband who was working in the same company since going out alone in a Honda CRV car the same day.

“Five days later (on Nov 16), the victim’s car was found locked by the roadside of Jalan Permata Kiri, Kampung Olak Lempit, Banting, Selangor but the victim was not there.

“However, on Dec 2, police found a human skeleton among some undergrowth near Gadong, Tanjong Sepat, believed to be that of the victim and an investigation paper was opened under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement late today.

He added that further investigation led to the arrest of the four suspects. — Bernama