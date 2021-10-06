4 women among 5 nabbed for trafficking drugs worth RM4.9 million

KAJANG: Police arrested four women and a local man on suspicion of trafficking drugs worth RM4.9 million in several raids around Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur recently.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department deputy director Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Majid (Forfeiture of Property/Legal/Detention) said the raid was carried out from Sept 24 to Sept 28 as a result of information sharing and cooperation with the Singapore Central Narcotics Bureau.

He said all those arrested were between 21 and 71 years old and the police also seized three vehicles; a Toyota Velfire, a Toyota Hilux and a Honda City four-wheel-drive vehicle.

In the raid, the police seized various types of drugs worth RM4.9 million including syabu weighing 5.8 kilogrammes (kg), ketamine weighing 14.8 kg, Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) liquid (30.1 litres), MDMA powder 34.3 kg and caffeine 2.2 kg.

“Based on the seizure, we also believe there was drug processing activity in a warehouse here (Kajang) but this matter is still being investigated,“ he said in a press conference at the Kajang District Police Headquarters, here.

Abdul Aziz said the syndicate had been carrying out drug trafficking activities for the international market by using the services of a Singapore-based courier company to send packages containing drugs to Singapore and European countries after declaring that they contain regular goods.

He said a total of RM426,926 was also seized from 11 bank accounts and the total value of drug seizures and seized items was worth RM5.6 million.

He said the syndicate is believed to have been active since the beginning of this year apart from trafficking drugs around Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

“The police are still tracking down several individuals and the mastermind who is still at large. Preliminary investigations found that all the suspects had no past records and their urine tests were also negative for drugs.

“The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and all suspects were remanded for 12 days to assist in the investigation,“ he said. — Bernama